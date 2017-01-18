Unit 5 facing uncertainty due to missed state payments

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – The State of Illinois is six months behind on special education and transportation payments to Unit 5.

The district said Wednesday night during its Board of Education meeting those missed payments equal about $6 million. Superintendent Mark Daniel said this creates uncertainty through the rest of the fiscal year because the district isn’t sure if any payments will come through.

“They’re absolutely critical. The result is if we don’t get it, we’ll have to dip into working cash even deeper,” said Daniel. “That line gets thinner and thinner.”

Unit 5 received a payment from the state in December, but that was a makeup payment which had been due in June.

“It’s important for the community to know, I believe, we are doing the best with the dollars that we are being supplied,” Daniel said.

Daniel added the district has been receiving its general state aid funding, which is a positive as that money goes towards the education fund.

