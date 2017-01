By Eric Stock

SPRINGFIELD – A judge has set former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock’s federal corruption trial for July 11 in Springfield.

Schock faces a series of charges tied to his alleged misuse of campaign and government funds.

Schock, 35, wants to use $400,000 from his campaign fund to pay for his legal bills. Prosecutors say they have no problem with it with it as long as the defense gives advance notice.

