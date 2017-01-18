Report says Illinois is ‘weakest link’ in Midwest

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – A new report from the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability shows that Illinois is the weakest link in the Midwest.

The report suggested Illinois will remain an under performer in the region due to the state’s poor finances. Coupled with soft job creation, a decreasing labor force, continued manufacturing slump and population losses, the report said the state must navigate its fiscal challenges without doing lasting damage to its business climate. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) explained the current status quo is hurting the middle class more than it is helping.

“In the last three years, we have lost approximately 80,000 citizens,” said Durkin. “We’ve lost 29,000 jobs over the last 16 years. I don’t call that standing up for the middle class. Is that protecting anyone? The numbers speak for themselves.”

Durkin said it is possible for a state to come back following a recession, and he’s encouraged by Democrats recognizing the need for reforms to grow the economy. The report said downstate is hurting more than Chicago, with a manufacturing slump punishing Decatur, Peoria and the Quad Cities. Meanwhile, Senate President John Cullerton (D-Chicago) explained how the Senate leadership is ready to tackle reforms to the state’s business climate, like controlling workers’ compensation costs.

“The Senate passed the 2011 workers compensation reforms that began to reign in costs while also protecting workers,” Cullerton said. “Could more be done? Yes, and we are working on that proposal.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner said he’s encouraged Democratic leaders are coming around to offer up suggestions on ways to grow the economy. He’s been pushing for reforms to grow the economy since before taking office two years ago.