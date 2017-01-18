Police report no injuries in Willard Airport helicopter crash

By Adam Studzinski

SAVOY – No one was hurt in a small helicopter crash at University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy Wednesday afternoon.

University of Illinois police reported two people were on board the helicopter when it went down, but neither needed medical transport from the scene. As of Wednesday afternoon, officials were still not sure why the chopper went down.

Police added no flights in or out of Willard have been effected due to the incident.

