Normal West’s Schermann named Coach of the Year finalist

By WJBC Staff

NORMAL – Normal West softball coach April Schermann has been selected as one of eight finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year in the sport of softball.

Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during the National Coach of the Year awards banquet which will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria on June 21. Coaches of the year in 19 sports categories will be announced at that banquet.

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.