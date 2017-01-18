Normal OKs study south of Uptown

By Eric Stock

NORMAL – Normal has approved a topographical study for an area south of the railroad tracks as the town tries to lay the groundwork for development in that area.

The Town Council approved a $35,500 contract with Farnsworth Group of Bloomington on Tuesday night.

The town is expected to build a new library south of Uptown Station, but town officials say that’s still years away. A New York company is studying options for a railroad crossing at Uptown.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.