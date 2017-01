By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – A nod to the history of Illinois will be given on Friday at the inauguration of Donald Trump.

It was announced that he will use a bible tied to Abraham Lincoln as he takes the oath of office. Trump will use both a Lincoln bible and a personal one. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will do the swearing in.

WJBC will carry the inauguration at 10:30 a.m. Friday.