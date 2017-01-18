IWU’s McGraw named CCIW Player of the Week

By WJBC Staff

NAPERVILLE. – For the second time in her career, Illinois Wesleyan junior guard Molly McGraw was named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

McGraw, a Central Catholic alum from Bloomington, averaged 25.5 points and shot .636 from the field for the 2-0 Titans last week. She finished with 33 points on 15-of-20 shooting from the field, along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 93-54 win over North Park on Jan. 11. The 15 made field goals established a new school record. McGraw added 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in a 77-50 victory against Carthage on Jan. 14.

The Titans play at Augustana on Wednesday in a matchup of two of the CCIW’s co-leaders. IWU, Augie and Wheaton are tied for first place at 5-1.