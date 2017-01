B-N Police Blotter: Wed. Jan. 17, 2017

By WJBC Staff

A look at reported offenses in Bloomington, Normal and on the Illinois State University campus. Reports do not indicate confirmed offenses.

Wed. Jan. 17, 2017

City of Bloomington has yet to post activity

Town of Normal

Call Time Date Officer Type Report Location / Block Address Disposition Type

21:49 01/17/2017 743 E 677 7XX ORLANDO AVE DOMESTIC BATTERY 21:17 01/17/2017 954 E 675 19XX E COLLEGE AVE RETAIL THEFT 21:17 01/17/2017 954 E 675 19XX E COLLEGE AVE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 20:53 01/17/2017 719 A 64 COLLEGE AVE / WHITE OAK RD 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 19:03 01/17/2017 803 A 63 1XX W CHERRY ST 10-50 DAMAGE – PRIV PROP 18:05 01/17/2017 023 E 666 1XX E LINCOLN AVE BURGLARY FROM MOTOR VEHICLE 17:06 01/17/2017 023 E 664 17XX PUTNAM AVE THEFT UNDER 17:04 01/17/2017 968 E 663 2XX N FELL AVE BURGLARY FROM MOTOR VEHICLE 16:54 01/17/2017 700 A 62 MAIN ST / COLLEGE AVE 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 16:47 01/17/2017 719 E 662 SCHOOL ST / WARREN AVE RECOVERED PROPERTY ONLY 15:38 01/17/2017 803 E 657 1XX W COLLEGE AVE OTHER SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 14:36 01/17/2017 945 E 655 3XX GREENBRIAR ALL OTHER DISORDERLY CONDUCT 11:50 01/17/2017 945 E 651 FELL – NORTH NO VALID DRIVER LICENSE 11:50 01/17/2017 945 A 61 FELL – NORTH 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 11:22 01/17/2017 782 E 650 2XX BROADWAY CRIMINAL TRESPASS TO VEHICLE 11:06 01/17/2017 698 E 648 6XX W RAAB LOST ARTICLE 08:51 01/17/2017 698 E 642 32XX BUTTERFLY IDENTITY THEFT 07:44 01/17/2017 109 A 60 MAIN – GREGORY 10-50 DAMAGE – STREET 05:47 01/17/2017 643 E 638 4XX N SCHOOL ST ATTEMPTED SUICIDE 04:10 01/17/2017 984 E 636 15XX NORTHBROOK DR DOMESTIC BATTERY 00:53 01/17/2017 996 E 633 13XX FRANKLIN AVE OTHER PUBLIC COMPLAINT 00:20 01/17/2017 964 E 632 10XX SHERYL LN DOMESTIC BATTERY 00:05 01/17/2017 916 E 629 3XX N MAIN ST SUSPENDED, REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

Illinois State University

Case Number: 201700635

Date/Time Reported: Tuesday, 1/17/2017 3:15 A.M

Disposition/Parties:

In-State Warrant. Occurred 1/17/17 3:15 AM at Haynie Hall, 190 N Adelaide St. Cleared by Adult Arrest.

Case Number: 201700653

Date/Time Reported: Tuesday, 1/17/2017 1:59 P.M

Disposition/Parties:

Theft Under. Occurred 1/17/17 between 11:30 AM and 12:40 PM at Student Fitness Center, 347 S University St. Pending.