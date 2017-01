By WJBC Staff

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Water Department will be making an emergency water service repair at the intersection of Alexander Rd. and Louis Dr.

Due to the location of the water service repair, Alexander Rd. will be closed to thru traffic from Beta St. to Butchers Ln. The road closure is scheduled to begin on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and should be reopened by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.