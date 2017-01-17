McLean County highway workers get pay raises

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County has agreed to contract terms with two of its four unions.

The County Board on Tuesday approved a three-year contract for AFSCME Local 537 which covers 18 Highway Department employees. The contract calls for annual pay raises of 2.5 percent.

Those workers include truck drivers, laborers and snow plow operators.

McLean County previously came to terms with sheriff’s deputies on a three-year contract that provides for three-percent pay increases in a contract that is set retroactively to 2015.

The county is currently in negotiations with its emergency dispatchers and corrections officers.

The County Board in November approved a 2017 budget which gave non-union workers salary increases of 1.75 percent.

