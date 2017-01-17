McLean County GOP chair to attend Trump inauguration

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINTON – The head of the McLean County Republican Party will be among those in attendance when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th United States President on Friday.

Bloomington attorney and County Board member Chuck Erickson said he hopes President Trump will deliver a unifying message while holding true to conservative values, especially when it comes to filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

“I hope he does appoint someone that is more in the line of (late Justice Antonin) Scalia,” Erickson said. “I hope we would find spots where we can reduce regulations, cuts taxes and secure the border.”

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a longtime civil rights activist, has joined others in saying he won’t attend the inauguration because he doesn’t believe Trump’s election was legitimate, citing Russia’s attempt to intervene.

Erickson considers that disrespectful.

“We do have a President. He was elected,” Erickson said. “When President Obama was elected, some Republicans didn’t appreciate that he won, but he is the President. You have to respect the office.”

