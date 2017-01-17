Illinois mandates water testing in schools

By WJBC Staff

CHICAGO – Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation requiring schools and daycares to test water sources for lead.

The new law applies to elementary schools built before 2000 and daycare centers, mandating they check water fountains and kitchen faucets for any traces of lead.

The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, explains the new law.

“Every single school district will have to test every single water source that’s potable, kitchens and water fountains,” Steans said. “If there is lead found, it has to be notified both to the (Illinois) Department of Public Health and to parents.”

Rauner said lead testing has been a top issue for his cabinet on children and youth.

“There is no safe level of lead,” Rauner said. “Lead is damaging to the nervous system. It causes brain damage. It causes learning disabilities. It is a major problem.”

The law also sets up an inventory system of lead pipelines in communities across the state. Rauner added his cabinet will also be tackling the problem of lead paint.