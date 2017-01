By WJBC Staff

BLOOMINGTON – Message boards have been placed along Hershey Road to notify drivers of upcoming speed limit changes that go into effect on Monday.

Hershey Rd. from Rainbow to G.E. Rd. will change from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour. Hershey Rd. from G.E. to Fort Jesse roads will change from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.