Chestnut facility impresses state’s First Lady

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner was impressed Tuesday as she took an inside look at the Chestnut Health Systems facility in Bloomington.

“I’m excited, grateful to have a chance to visit Chestnut. What an extraordinary organization,” said Rauner. “I really want to be an advocate for and a supporter of the services that support the most vulnerable in our state.”

Rauner added the visit was a good way for her to begin learning what Illinois needs and how some organizations are addressing those needs.

State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) also joined the tour. He said it’s always positive if you can educate the state’s administration what the community is doing, whether you’re speaking to the governor or the first lady.

“I think it helped her,” said Brady. “I was able to, especially with (McLean County Board Chairman) John McIntyre (and) Bill Wasson from the county, bring her up to speed on where they are with plans with county health and the expansion that they’re going to do to the jail.”

McLean County recently partnered with Bloomington and Normal officials to use portions of a one-percent sales tax increase to help fund behavioral health in the county.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.