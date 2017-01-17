Brady elevated in House GOP leadership

By Greg Halbleib

SPRINGFIELD – State Representative Dan Brady has been promoted in the House Republican leadership.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin has named Brady as Deputy House Republican Leader. Brady has served as a caucus chair and Assistant Republican Leader in past General Assemblies.

Brady is from Bloomington, and his 105th District covers Normal, eastern portions of Bloomington and McLean County and the Fairbury, Forrest and Strawn areas of Livingston County.

