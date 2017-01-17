Bloomington-Normal ranks among best college towns

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – A new survey ranks Bloomington-Normal among the best college communities in the U.S.

Business Insider pegs the Twin Cities at number 10 in the survey, which weighs factors such as rent, earnings, and entertainment options.

The report said Bloomington-Normal is home to nearly 26,000 college students, most are from Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, Heartland Community College and Lincoln College. The survey gives the Twin Cities high marks for arts and entertainment.

The University of Illinois’ home of Champaign-Urbana ranked second in the survey. The number 1 college town was Boulder, Colorado.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.