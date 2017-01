By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – State Sen. Jason Backman (R-Bloomington) has been appointed Assistant Republican Leader by Senate Minority Leader Christine Rodogno.

Barickman finished the previous General Assembly as Minority Whip.

Barickman said in a press release he’s thankful for the opportunity and he’s excited to continue working “to forge common-sense solutions to move our state forward.”

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.