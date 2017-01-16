Preliminary work underway on McLean County Jail expansion

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Preparations are underway for construction of the McLean County Jail expansion.

“Last week, they started tearing up the parking lot on the east side of the Law and Justice Center where the addition is going to be built,” McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said, adding that a groundbreaking will likely be held in April.

Sandage said the $45 million jail expansion project is targeted for completion in October of 2018.

The jail will boost its inmate capacity to 400 – nearly double what it can currently house – and will be able to provide more treatment for mentally ill inmates.

Sandage said the planned jail expansion will make if safer to inmates, corrections officers and visitors. He told WJBC’s Scott Laughlin the need for more care for mentally ill inmates was a primary factor in seeking the expansion. He said guests will be able to visit inmates via video link.

“You’ll come into a section of the building, everybody will, there will be banks of video monitors set up,” Sandage said. “You’ll also have the ability for a cost to visit from home, to Skype from home to visit an inmate at the jail.”

