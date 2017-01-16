Normal to conduct topographical survey south of Uptown tracks

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – The Town of Normal is preparing to do a topographical survey on the area south of the railroad tracks in Uptown Normal.

City Manager Mark Peterson explained the survey will be useful should the town proceed with building a pedestrian railroad underpass. Peterson said the underpass is still not a guarantee and even if it is built it’s still years away from reality.

“Whenever you undertake any kind of comprehensive redevelopment you need to understand what we’re working with,” he said.

Peterson added the study will be beneficial as the town considers building a new library south of the tracks.

“And will eventually benefit planning for private development that we think will eventually occur in that area,” Peterson said.

The Town Council will consider the study Tuesday night. The survey will cost about $35,500.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.