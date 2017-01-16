Bloomington mayor candidates meet over breakfast

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – As the sun rose over Bloomington, the candidates for mayor met over bacon and eggs to explain why they should be elected.

Mayor Tari Renner, alderman Kevin Lower and candidates Robert Fike and Ian Bayne each spoke to their peers about why they should sit in the mayor’s chair. Alderman and candidate Diana Hauman was unable to attend the event due to a prior engagement. At the breakfast, each candidate took a few minutes to explain their backgrounds and their ideas of where Bloomington should go in the next four years. Once each candidate had spoken about their qualifications, they answered questions from the audience. On the subject of taxes, Bayne explained he wants to cut taxes for businesses to encourage growth.

“Cutting the sales taxes 6.5 percent will bring in choppers. It’ll send the message to small businesses that we care about them,” said Bayne.

However, Renner said he wouldn’t promise to cut taxes due to the potential of a crisis occurring that would cause taxes to be raised.

“I can’t make that promise. I’d like to promise a free lunch; when you’re a mayoral candidate you can promise anything. When you’re mayor, you have to actually do things,” said Renner.

The candidates come from different backgrounds, some being regular citizens while others have been politically active for some time. Lower explained his experience working in a union provides him with an understanding of the working class.

“I understand politics from their side as well, I understand what it is to have a parent on the picket line and not have a paycheck,” said Lower. “I understand the plight and I certainly understand it from a point of health and safety.”

Fike expressed how he doesn’t see himself as a politician, but rather an extension of the people he represents. He explained while his opponents have political experience, his lack of it makes him a voice of the people.

“It’s more of a grass roots effort in trying to get to the people. Let the people express what they want through me, and I think that’s what it should be in government,” said Fike. “It’s the people’s government, it’s the people’s money. We’re just stewards of it.”

The consolidated primary election will take place on Feb. 28 before the final election on April 4.

