AFSCME approves strike authorization vote

By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – It’s going to be up for a vote now, whether or not members of the state’s largest employee union want to strike.

AFSCME sent a letter to members Friday telling them that locals in the union will begin holding strike authorization votes starting at the end of the month. AFSCME has never gone on strike against the state and the union was clear that even a vote approving a strike doesn’t mean one will happen, but union leadership noted the authorization vote needed to happen now after the Rauner administration dismissed a union-led opening to further negotiate a new contract.

The governor’s office general counsel said that AFSCME has rushed to authorize a strike and it’s disappointing that AFSCME refuses to respect the state labor board’s bipartisan ruling.