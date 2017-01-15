Sports On Air

WJBC 1230 AM:
2:00 p.m. – Basketball (women) – Drake at Illinois State Listen live here
4:00 p.m. – Football – Green Bay at Dallas
7:00 p.m. Football – Pittsburgh at Kansas City
Sunday would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s 87th birthday, if he had lived.
I’m looking for a little sympathy here.
Rather than make resolutions I don’t keep, I focus on my hopes and dreams for the New Year.
“Does anyone really know, does anyone really care” – lyrics made popular by the group Chicago decades ago remind me of a recent discussion by our McLean County Board.