Sports On Air

Posted on
Katrina Beck
ISU sophomore Katrina Beck hopes to lead ISU to win today against Drake at Redbird Arena (Photo courtesy GoRedbirds.com)

WJBC 1230 AM:

2:00 p.m. – Basketball (women) – Drake at Illinois State Listen live here

4:00 p.m. – Football – Green Bay at Dallas

7:00 p.m. Football – Pittsburgh at Kansas City

Blogs