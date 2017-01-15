Former state senator: No love lost between Obama, Blagojevich

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is asking President Obama to end his corruption sentence early. But one former Democratic state lawmaker thinks that’s probably too much to ask for.

Former Quad Cities State Senator Mike Jacobs served with Obama and Blagojevich. He knows them both.

And Jacobs said the two men don’t really like each other.

“One of the things I learned in government is to be nice to people on the way up. Cause on the way down you’re going to see everyone of them,” Jacobs explained. “I think Rod Blagojevich didn’t understand that lesson.”

Jacobs doesn’t think the out-going President will pardon or commute the former governor’s sentence.

“I think (Governor) Blagojevich looked at President Obama and said ‘That should’ve been me.'”

Blagojevich is five years into a 14 year corruption sentence for trying to sell Obama’s seat in the U.S. senate.