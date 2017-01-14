Sports On Air

Posted on
ISU faces Wichita State tonight. Coverage on WJBC 1230 AM begins at 6. (Photo courtesy GoRedbirds.com)
ISU faces Wichita State tonight. Coverage on WJBC 1230 AM begins at 6. (Photo courtesy GoRedbirds.com)

WJBC 1230 AM:

6:00 p.m. – Basketball – Wichita State at Illinois State Listen live here

WJBC.com:

7:00 p.m. – Basketball – Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan Listen live here

7:00 p.m. Hockey – Tri-City at Bloomington Listen live here

 

Blogs