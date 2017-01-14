‘Scott’s Law’ expanded to cover stranded motorists

By Cole Lauterbach/Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – A relatively obscure law making motorists move over when passing emergency vehicles on the side of the road has become much broader.

Enacted in 2002, Scott’s Law states that motorists passing emergency vehicles on a four-lane road must shift into the far lane, if possible. Not doing so can get you a ticket anywhere from $120 up to $10,000 and two years without your license, if you cause an accident.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Mike Link said that, as of Jan. 1, the law also covers stranded motorists.

“If a motorist is broke down on the side of the road with a flat tire and they have their four-way hazards on, people passing that person should take caution, slow down and move over,” he said.

“The law is designed to get those vehicles to slow down and move over. If they don’t, they can be pulled over and issued a ticket for not doing it.”

Link explained how expanding the law is meant to protect pedestrians, not just police.

“Anyone that’s been on the side of the road, broke down with a flat tire, they know that vehicles whizzing by at 65, 70 or even 80 miles per hour can be pretty dangerous,” he said.

The law is named for Chicago Fireman Scott Gillen, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while responding to an accident on the side of the interstate in 2000.