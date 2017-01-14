Rose, Bausch lead Titans past Carthage

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Brady Rose scored a career-high 25 points to lead Illinois Wesleyan to a 77-74 win over Carthage in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Shirk Center.

Rose tied the game at 71 with a layup from the left baseline with 4:22 to play and gave the Titans the lead for good on w 3-point shot with 2:06 to go.

PODCAST: Listen to the postgame interview with IWU coach Ron Rose and freshman Miles Curry on WJBC.

Carthage sophomore Jordan Thomas, a Northern Illinois transfer who led the Redmen with 18 points, missed a three-pointer from the corner with :06 remaining before IWU’s Miles Curry secured the rebound and made one of two three throws to seal the win.

Titan senior Alec Bausch added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Collin Bonnett posted 11 points. ”

The Titans (12-4, 4-3 in the CCIW) next play Saturday at Carroll.

