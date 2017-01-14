Redbird women routed by UNI

By ISU Sports Information

NORMAL – The Illinois State women’s basketball team outscored first-place Northern Iowa, 29-28, in the second half, but the Panthers dominated the first 20 minutes in a 78-40 victory Friday night in Missouri Valley Conference action on Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena.

Northern Iowa (12-4, 5-0 MVC) tallied the first 25 points of the contest until a three-point play from sophomore Viria Livingston nine minutes and 10 seconds into the opening quarter put the Redbirds (4-11, 1-3 MVC) on the scoreboard.

The Panthers eventually led 28-3 at the end of the first stanza and 50-11 at halftime. The visitors shot 58.3 percent (21-of-36) in the half, including 68.8 percent (11-of-16) over the opening 10 minutes. Illinois State was just 1-of-13 in the first quarter and 3-of-23 in the half.

However, the Redbirds outscored Northern Iowa, 20-14, in the third quarter. After both sides traded buckets, Illinois State rattled off 11 unanswered points to start the second half on a 13-2 run. Senior Taylor Stewart netted seven points in the period, as the Redbirds shot 53.3 percent (8-of-15), including 4-of-7 from distance, while holding the Panthers to 5-of-15 shooting.

For the game, Illinois State finished at a season-low 21.1 percent (12-of-55) and shot 4-of-19 from behind the arc. The Redbirds did connect on 12-of-13 free throws (92.3 percent). Northern Iowa cooled off to shoot 47.5 percent (29-of-61), including 5-of-22 from downtown, while shooting 93.8 percent (15-of-16) from the charity stripe.

Illinois State turned the ball over 22 times and forced 11 turnovers, which led to a 28-5 advantage for Northern Iowa in points off turnovers. The Panthers also used their size and fast-break chances (17-0) to outscore the Redbirds in the paint, 42-14. The visitors also won the battle on the glass, 39-35, but Illinois State held an 18-14 advantage on the offensive boards.

Senior Brechelle Beachum was the top scorer with 10 points to go along with a game-high three steals, while Stewart added nine points and two steals. Sophomore Katrina Beck chipped in seven points and four rebounds, and Livingston finished with six points and six rebounds to share team-high honors with freshman Megan Talbot, who also had a season-high two steals.

Twelve of the 13 players for Northern Iowa scored, with Ellie Herzberg leading the way with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals. Megan Maahs pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and added two blocks and two steals.

The Redbirds return to action this Sunday, Jan. 15, when they host the other conference first-place team, Drake, in the annual “We Back Pat” game. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. on Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena.