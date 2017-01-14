Obituary: Steidinger

FAIRBURY – Richard Dean Steidinger, 80, Chatsworth, died at 11:58 am Friday, January 13, 2017 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 pm Monday, January 16, 2017 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury with minsters of the Christian Apostolic Church of Fairbury officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to Fairview Haven Retirement Community or South East Livingston County Ambulance Service, both in Fairbury.

Mr. Steidinger was born November 25, 1936 in Forrest, IL the son of Joseph and Bertha Ifft Steidinger. He married Anna Lydia Breitenoeder formerly of Peoria on January 23, 1966 in Forrest, IL. She survives in Chatsworth.

Also surviving are their children, Anna, Helen, Margaret, Mary Beth, Dean, Dale, Edna and Daniel Steidinger, all of Chatsworth. Six sisters, Alta, Vera, Norma, Doris, Edna and Alice Steidinger, all of Fairbury, three brothers, Ivan Steidinger, Forrest, George Steidinger, Fairbury and Joseph W. (Dorothy) Steidinger, Forrest.

Mr. Steidinger was a lifetime farmer and a member of the Christian Apostolic Church of Fairbury.

An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.