Obituaries: Casali, Davies, Doyle, Kinsella

James Casali

James Warren Casali, 51 of Bloomington, passed away on Jan. 7 at 7:41 p.m. at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal, Illinois.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Jane Becker.

Survivors: Children; Jade Ashley Casali of Calif., Jacob Warren Casali of Bloomington and James Garrett Casali of Bloomington, brothers and sisters; Debbie (Darrell) Cochran, Rebecca (William) Reinholz, Vernon (Robbin) Casali, Chris Casali all of Bloomington and Mark (Karen) Casali of Normal.

Mary Davies

Mary Lorraine Davies, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:40 a.m., Jan.13 at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Home.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Lorraine was born April 27, 1926 in Gillespie, the daughter of James and Mamie Pianfetti Sandretto. She married Joseph Davies, Jr. on July 26, 1947 in Gillespie. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1974.

Survivors include a daughter, Stephane Elise (David) Booth of Stow, Ohio; a brother, James (Rosalie) Sandretto of Gillespie; five nieces and nephews, Joan Libra and Brett Sandretto, both of Gillespie, Becky (Jon) Frieda of St. Louis, Gayle Lanter of Huntsville, Ala. and Terry (Sandra) Lanter of Alabaster, Ala.; six great nieces and two great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Virginia Lanter.

Lorraine was a distribution secretary for Library Book Selection Service for many years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington and was very active in the St. Mary’s Mother’s Club. She volunteered for Heritage Manor in Bloomington and was a great cat lover.

Lee Doyle

James Leo “Lee” Doyle, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:40 p.m., Jan. 11 at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

His funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Jeff Windy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Monday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, both in Bloomington.

Lee was born April 11, 1925 in rural Lexington, the son of John and Eileen Shanks Doyle. He married Mary Lou Harris on June 26, 1954 in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2000.

He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Smith, a brother, Jack Doyle and a sister-in-law, Suzanne Ensenberger, all of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Timothy Doyle, a brother, Roger Doyle and a son-in-law, John Smith.

Lee graduated from Ellsworth High School and served in the US Army during WWII from 1944-1945. He worked at State Farm Insurance Co’s for forty years in both Bloomington and Birmingham, Ala.

Lee was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fr. John D. Ring Knights of Columbus Council 574, the Bloomington Elks and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Lee was a 25 year volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and in 2006 was awarded the Pere Marquette Award from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria for his dedication and service.

The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and administration at Martin Health Center as well as OSF Hospice for their care.

David Kinsella

David J. Kinsella, 70, of Merna, passed away at 9:09 p.m., Jan. 12 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington with Rev. Michael Schaab officiating. Military rites by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard will follow the Mass. A private family burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Towanda Volunteer Fire Department, 203 N. Jackson, Towanda, IL 61776 or to St. Patrick Church of Merna 1001 N. Towanda Barnes Rd., Bloomington, Ill. 61705.

David was born Aug. 18, 1946 in Bloomington, the son of Daniel J. and Lucille Buck Kinsella. He married Patricia “Trish” Larkin on Jan. 4, 1969 in Merna. She survives.

He is also survived by two sisters, Barbara (Michael) Schmidt of Normal and Rebecca (Phillip) Pollacci of Scottsdale, Ariz. and a brother, Dennis (Kay) Kinsella of Creston, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

David graduated from Trinity High School in 1964 and from Joliet Junior College in 1966. He was drafted into the Army in 1967 and later joined the Army Reserves. David worked for FS before returning to the family farm and eventually retiring in 2010. He served on the McLean County Zoning Board of Appeals.

David was loved by many and will be missed by many.

