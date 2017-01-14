Freezing rain leaves Bloomington-Normal roads slick

By WJBC Staff

BLOOMINGTON – Freezing rain falling Saturday morning left roads slick in the Twin Cities.

Due to conditions, Connect Transit temporarily suspended service while roads were cleared. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office issued a crash alert Saturday morning, meaning deputies were only responding to accidents with injuries or disabled vehicles. That alert was in effect until further notice.

Bloomington Public Works Director Jim Karch said roads should be fully salted by around 11 a.m., but drivers should still be cautious.

The National Weather Service issued a freezing rain advisory for McLean, DeWitt and Tazewell counties until 6 a.m. Monday.