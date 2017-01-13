Threat of ice causes Winter Storm Watch in Central Illinois

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – The first winter storm of 2017 could come in the form of ice this weekend.

McLean County and much of Central Illinois will be under a Winter Storm Watch for much of the weekend according to the National Weather Service. Ice is expected to form overnight into Saturday morning – up to a tenth of an inch – but WMBD meteorologist Lauren Rainson said the greater threat for ice is Sunday, depending on how warm it gets.

“Right now for Sunday afternoon, the switch from the freezing rain and rain looks to be slower and slower and it that’s the case, the freezing rain will stick around much longer,” Rainson said.

Rainson said we could get up to a quarter-inch of ice on Sunday.

“If we do get up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation that’s going to be really dangerous, because that’s when you start to get the tree limbs and power lines snapping,” Rainson said. “It’s not looking too pretty for Monday morning.”

Illinois State Police have issued a winter weather travel advisory this weekend, noting that untreated roadways, overpasses, bridges and ramps, will become the first to ice.

Police said stranded motorists are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles with their seat belt on and wait for first responders to arrive. Motorists involved in accidents that do not require emergency assistance may file a crash report within 10 days by reporting it with the law enforcement agency within those jurisdictional boundaries.

