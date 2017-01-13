Joliet man designated sexually violent in McLean County court

By Greg Halbleib

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge has ruled that a registered sex offender from Joliet is a sexually violent person.

Judge Paul Lawrence gave 23-year-old Anthony Sullivan that designation Thursday after a two-day trial. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office sought the designation, which indicates a high likelihood of another similar crime if released from prison.

Sullivan was convicted in 2011 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Sullivan has returned to a treatment facility in Rushville.

