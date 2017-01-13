Joliet man designated sexually violent in McLean County court

Anthony Sullivan of Joliet must continue treatment at an Illinois Department of Human Services facility. (WJBC file photo)

By Greg Halbleib

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge has ruled that a registered sex offender from Joliet is a sexually violent person.

Judge Paul Lawrence gave 23-year-old Anthony Sullivan that designation Thursday after a two-day trial. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office sought the designation, which indicates a high likelihood of another similar crime if released from prison.

Sullivan was convicted in 2011 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Sullivan has returned to a treatment facility in Rushville.

