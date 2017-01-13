ISU naming bench in memory of Benjamin Allison

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – Illinois State’s Board of Trustees on Friday unanimously approved the naming of a bench on campus to honor Benjamin Allison.

Allison was an Illinois State student who was the victim in a fatal hit-and-run incident in January 2015. Board chairman Rocky Donahue explained the university wanted to make sure Allison’s memory wasn’t lost.

“We take so many things for granted,” said Donahue. “And I think that bench was an ideal memorial in the sense that hopefully people will take time and sit on that bench and reflect about things that are important in their life.”

The bench will be placed on the Redbird Plaza, currently under construction near Fell Hall.

