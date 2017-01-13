ISU football star and Olympic gymnast find similar interests as couple

By Greg Halbleib

WASHINGTON, Ill. – Remember the video that former Illinois State football star Colton Underwood recorded asking Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman for a date? She accepted and they’ve been dating ever since.

From his central Illinois home in Washington, Underwood told WJBC’s Scott Laughlin that he and Raisman have been together for about three months. Their relationship was not public until they appeared together at the recent ESPY Awards, and Underwood said that was on purpose.

“We didn’t want to put any unnecessary pressure from the media on us for the first three months, and I agree completely with that,” Underwood said. “Relationships can be tricky if you’re in the public eye. We’re doing great, she’s an awesome girl and I’m having fun right now.”

Underwood said he’d already spoken with Raisman through a connection with a teammate. He said he was surprised that his date request video went viral.

“Realistically, I was like, something might never come out of this because I’m busy with football and she’s obviously very busy training for the Olympics, so I didn’t think much of it,” said the linebacker-tight end. “Then she went over there and just killed it in Rio and I wanted to send her a video to congratulate her. I had no intention for the video to be played in front of millions of people.”

Raisman agreed to the date and several more. Underwood finds a lot in common with Raisman.

“It’s sort of like her same situation in that I was always focused on football and that was always my excuse for not being in a relationship,” Underwood admitted. “Now, to find somebody as like-minded as me as Aly to finally start to do stuff other than just sports–it’s been a lot of fun and I’m very happy right now.”

Underwood is rehabbing a shoulder injury and hopes to land on another National Football League roster this spring. He’s been with the Chargers, Eagles and Raiders since his Redbird career ended in 2014.

