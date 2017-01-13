Illinois unveils 200th anniversary logo

By WJBC Staff

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Bicentennial Commission is starting to make plans for the state’s 200th birthday.

Gov. Bruce Rauner welcomed the large group to their first meeting in Springfield on Thursday, urging them to really brainstorm on how to best celebrate the occasion.

“This is a time for bubbling up of ideas, lot of ideas,” Rauner said. “There’s no idea that’s too goofy or too out there or too outlandish. Let’s get every idea on the table and then really make them happen.”

Rauner said the birthday activities will begin in December, recognizing the 200th anniversary of Illinois’ admission to the union.

“The good news is we are kicking if off in December with that start of a full year of celebration with the really big formal part in August because that’s the exact 200th birthday of the state of Illinois,” Rauner said. “It’s going to be fantastic”

Rauner unveiled the official bicentennial logo, which features the state in navy with a gold sunburst inside and the number 200. It’s surrounded by 21 gold stars symbolizing Illinois as the 21st state to join the union.