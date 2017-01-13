Coliseum takes $674,000 operating loss

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – VenuWorks is reporting a $674,000 operating loss at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

VenuWorks has operated the Coliseum since April 2016. The financial report is spans from May to November 2016. The venue had been operated by Central Illinois Arena Management for the 10 years previous to that.

CIAM has reported a $500,000 operating loss for fiscal year 2016.

The Bloomington City Council will hear a presentation on the financial situation during a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday. Coliseum Executive Director Lynn Cannon deferred comment until that presentation is made.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.