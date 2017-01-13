Cardinals cancel caravan stops due to threat of ice

By WJBC Staff

ST. LOUIS – Due to severe winter weather forecasts and travel safety concerns for players, staff and fans, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced that the Cardinals Caravan stops scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled.

The Cardinals were scheduled to visit the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign and the Embassy Suites Hotel in Peoria on Friday along with 12 other stops.

The team still currently plans to make the Cardinals Caravan stops scheduled for Sunday and Monday, but are closely monitoring forecasts and staying in communication with state and local authorities.