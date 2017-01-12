Obituaries: McCune

Jean McCune

Jean A. McCune, 79 of Bloomington, passed away on Jan. 9 at 2:40am at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Per Jean’s wishes there will not be any services. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Jean was born on Feb. 15, 1937 in Bayonne, New Jersey, the daughter of Walter and Julia Karasiewicz Mularz. She married David McCune in 1960 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. He preceded her in death in 1980.

She is survived by her children; Mathew McCune of Idaho, Mary Parker of Bloomington and Thomas (JoAnn) McCune of Boise, Idaho, grandchildren; Michael Punke of Bloomington, Michelle (David) Miller of Little Elm, Texas and Andrew Parker of Chicago and great grandchildren; Payton and Grace. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Mitchel Mularz, Walt (Cynthia) Mularz, Joseph (Nancy) Mularz, Helen (Steve) Duda and Julia (Joseph) Holden.

Jean was a member of St. Patrick’s Church of Merna, Bloomington. She worked and retired from Schnuks Grocery Store in Bloomington. Jean enjoyed crocheting and crocheted Prayer Shawls for the church to hand out to people in need. She also liked to travel when she could and volunteer at the church and she dearly loved animals.

Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com.