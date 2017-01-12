House rules give House Speaker great power

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – As the 100th General Assembly begins work, House Speaker Michael Madigan remains at the helm for the next term.

A new report illustrates how the rules governing the Illinois House of Representatives allow the House Speaker more power than any other legislature in the country. Illinois Policy Institute Vice President of Policy Ted Dabrowski explained the rules give Madigan the power to veto legislation before a vote can take place.

“[The rules allow] him to not only choose who votes and when people vote, but whether a bill actually makes it to a vote in the first place,” said Dabrowski. “It’s an amazing amount of power.”

The report also found the rules give the speaker complete authority to change committee assignments and chair positions, which affect a lawmaker’s pay. Dabrowski explained Madigan has the ability to keep the status quo if he wants to.

“Even if there’s something that [taxpayers] want, something like property tax protection or a better economy with better incentives for businesses to come here, Madigan can just kill those things,” said Dabrowski.

Meanwhile, state Senators approved a resolution to impose term limits of five two-year terms on the positions of Senate President and minority leader. Current Minority Leader Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, said they intend strengthen this by introducing a constitutional amendment that would put term limits on legislative leaders in both chambers.