Clayton St. closing for repairs

BLOOMINGTON – Effective immediately, Clayton St. between Taylor and Jackson streets will be closed to thru traffic for street repairs until work is complete.
Drivers should find alternate routes.
For questions, contact Public Works, 309-434-2225.
I’m looking for a little sympathy here.
Rather than make resolutions I don’t keep, I focus on my hopes and dreams for the New Year.
“Does anyone really know, does anyone really care” – lyrics made popular by the group Chicago decades ago remind me of a recent discussion by our McLean County Board.
Since 2017 is almost upon us, here’s a wish list for the coming year.