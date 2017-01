By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – The doors are locked, the lights are out, and Bloomington’s Smashburger has closed.

A sign posted on the store, located at 1401 N. Veterans, thanked customers for the years of loyalty, but stated the “store is closing its doors.”

The post did not explain why the location has shut down. A call to Smashburger has been placed requesting information on the closing.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.