Bloomington police seeking suspect in Circle K armed robbery

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery they say took place early Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Sarah Mayer said police were called to the Circle K in the 1200 block of West Market Street at 3:24 a.m. for a reported armed robbery. Police said the suspect reportedly entered armed with a gun and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

Police reported the suspect is a black male, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, with his face partially covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Jared Roth at 309-434-2379 or McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

