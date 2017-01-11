Strong second half fuels Augie to win over IWU

By Eric Stock

ROCK ISLAND – Augustana opened the second half on an 8-0 run as the Vikings took command in a 92-77 win over No. 22 Illinois Wesleyan in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at the Carver Center.

The Titans (11-4, 3-3 in the CCIW) jumped out to a 29-23 lead when Nick Coleman hit back-to-back three-point baskets with 9:06 to go in the first half.

PODCAST: Listen to the postgame interview with IWU coach Ron Rose on WJBC.

The Vikings (11-3, 4-1) turned the tables on IWU in the second half with an offensive flurry led by Chrishawn Orange who scored 15 of his game-high 19 points after the intermission.

Wesleyan was playing without senior center Trevor Seibring because of a strained back. Titans coach Ron Rose said he also expects Seibring will miss Saturday’s game against Carthage.

Tyler Burdine scored four points in his first start. Brady Rose led the Titans with 16 points. Alec Bausch added 15 before he fouled out.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.