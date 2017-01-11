Rep. Davis touts infrastructure bill

By Eric Stock

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to rebuild U.S. roads and bridges through a massive infrastructure program and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is backing a plan that he said would pay for it without adding to the deficit.

Davis told WJBC’s Patti Penn the Partnership to Build America Act has a bipartisan group of lawmakers supporting it, would encourage U.S. companies to buy bonds to pay for the work by allowing them to repatriate some overseas earnings tax free.

“This is a new and innovative approach to bring private dollars back into the country because we have a lot of companies that don’t want to pay the tax penalty,” Davis said.

The measure has bipartisan backing but has been introduced twice before in 2013 and 2015.

“We are hoping this idea becomes part of that infrastructure debate because its a very good way and a cost-effective way to really

invest and create jobs right here in Central Illinois,” Davis said.

