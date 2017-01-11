Redbirds use strong second half to top Salukis

By Greg Halbleib

CARBONDALE – Illinois State men’s basketball overcame a four-point halftime deficit to outscore Southern Illinois by 11 in the second half for a 60-53 victory on Wednesday night at SIU Arena.

The victory improves Illinois State’s record to 13-4 overall and 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference, setting up a showdown for first place with Wichita State on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Redbird Arena. The Shockers remained unbeaten in Valley play with an 87-75 win over visiting Loyola on Wednesday night.

The Redbirds trailed by as many as seven points in the first half before a D.J. Clayton dunk with 3:57 left before the intermission tied the game. The Redbirds did not lead the contest until a Paris Lee three-pointer 3:27 into the second half and took the lead for good with 12:58 remaining on a Clayton tip-in.

Clayton led the Birds with 13 points while Deontae Hawkins contributed 11 points and eight rebounds and Lee chipped in 10 points. Southern Illinois (10-8, 3-2 MVC) was led by Sean O’Brien with 15 points and Armon Fletcher with 12.

Saturday’s game against the Shockers on Doug Collins Court of Redbird Arena tips at 7 p.m. and can be heard on WJBC-AM 1230 and WJBC.com beginning at 6 p.m. with Redbird Preview.

Listen here to the post-game interview with Redbird coach Dan Muller.

Listen to the post-game interview with D.J. Clayton here.

