Obituaries: Koerner, Skinker

Carol Koerner

Carol R. (Kingdon) Koerner, 83 of Cullom, died Jan. 8 at 5:17 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom with Rev. Mauricio Vieira officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn cemetery, Cullom. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Carol’s name may be made to Cullom Public Library. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom is handling the arrangements.

Carol was born on April 1, 1933 in Pontiac, a daughter of Erve and Gertrude A. (Schmidt) Kingdon. She married Duane “Dewey” Koerner on Nov. 28 in Cullom. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2005. Surviving is one daughter: Catherine Koerner of Morton. and one son: Michael Koerner of Minneapolis, Minn.; two grandsons: Graham Goenne and Ethan Goenne; one sister: Marian Kerrins of Cullom. Carol was preceded in death by one brother: Paul Kingdon and one sister: Dorothy Kingdon Adamson.

Carol was educated in Cullom schools and was a homemaker. She was partner in Koerner Construction in Cullom, IL. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church-Cullom.

William Skinker

William Garrett Skinker, 93, of Bloomington, formerly of Springfield, died Jan. 7 at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m.,Saturday at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Springfield.Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, and for one hour prior to the service Saturday, both at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems, 1132 W. Jefferson, Springfield, Ill. 61702.

Bill was born Nov. 6, 1923 in Springfield, Missouri to Cornelius H. and Genevieve (Garrett) Skinker. Bill moved with his family to suburban St Louis at the age of two and graduated in 1942 from University City High School. During his teens and early adulthood he was an accomplished ham radio operator, making contacts worldwide.

Bill enlisted in the Navyand served in World War II as a communications (radio) repair specialist on the Aircraft Carrier Independence, part of the Pacific fleet. After the war, he returned to St Louis and enrolled in Washington University, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in 1949. While still a student he took a job in the university’s payroll office, and continued in this capacity after graduation.

Bill was called again to serve during the Korean Conflict, this time teaching radio repair at Great Lakes Naval Training Center north of Chicago. While serving in this capacity he met Mary Parks Bugg and they were married Aug. 28, 1954. Following release from the Navy, he began working in the insurance industry, first in Chicago and later in Springfield, Illinois. Eventually he became an independent insurance agent, as owner of Skinker Insurance Agency for nearly 30 years. Throughout his years in Springfield he was active in First United Methodist Church boards, and with Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems. Bill was also a pioneer in support of electric vehicles, and was the first resident in Springfield to own one in the mid 1970’s. After retirement Bill moved to Bloomington where he was a long-time resident of Westminster Village, serving on the Resident Council (as President for two years) and the Foundation Board. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Parks in 1994, parents, brother Jim, and sister-in law Suzanne Skinker. Surviving are children Steve Skinker (Bethel) of Lansing, Michigan, Carolyn Skinker Wetzel (Glen) of Bloomington, along with four grandchildren: Kevin Skinker of the Philippines, Stacie Skinker of Grand Rapids, Mich., Calvin Wetzel (fiancée Maria Constantine)of Rochester, N.Y., and Quentin Wetzel of Bloomington.

