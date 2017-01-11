MetroNet service available in parts of Twin Cities

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington-Normal residents officially have another option for cable and internet, as MetroNet has begun offering service to some residents.

MetroNet announced last year it was going to begin building infrastructure to bring its services, including extremely high speed internet, to residents. Kathy Scheller, with MetroNet External Affairs and Business Development, explained the company began testing some service in November.

“Since that time we continue to bring new customers on board, as we continue to go neighborhood by neighborhood,” she said.

The gigabit internet MetroNet offers was previously unavailable to residents, however businesses did have access to it. Scheller added only about 10 percent of communities have this type of service.

“That is going to allow people that work from home to have a greater sense of broadband coverage,” Scheller said.

Most ongoing construction is currently on the east side of Bloomington-Normal. More information on MetroNet is at www.metronetinc.com.

