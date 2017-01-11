Man arrested following LeRoy home invasion

By Eric Stock

LeROY – LeRoy Police have arrested a man who allegedly forced his way into a woman’s home and tried to sexually assault her.

Police said Thomas Price, 22, of LeRoy, knocked on the door of the victim’s home at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and forced his way inside the home. Police say the victim and suspect were acquaintances.

The victim told police the suspect tried to sexually assault her and she used a knife from the kitchen against the suspect to repel the attack. The suspect received cuts from the knife and fled before officers arrived.

LeRoy Police said they followed Price’s blood trail to his apartment. Officers found the suspect inside unconscious. He was taken to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center. Price was arrested after he was treated and released from the hospital.

Price faces preliminary charges of home invasion, attempted criminal sexual assault, criminal trespass and battery.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.