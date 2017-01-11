Durbin: GOP ready to repeal ACA without new plan

By RFD News Network

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is calling for Republican colleagues to work with Democrats on a bipartisan plan to improve the health care system, instead of simply repealing Obamacare.

Durbin said Republicans hate Obamacare “almost as much as the devil hates holy water.”

“They have tried for six years to repeal it with a singular focus,” said Durbin. “I don’t know how many times they’ve voted to in the House, some said over 60 times to repeal it.”

Durbin added the push to repeal offers no plan to help those who will lose insurance or protect those with pre-existing conditions.

A group of Bloomington-Normal residents held a vigil Tuesday on the front lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts to call for comprehensive health care for everyone.